3 die in suspected drug overdose

Pittsburgh police investigators gather outside an apartment building on the city's South Side where police say multiple people are dead and others are hospitalized Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Three people died and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.
The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on Pittsburgh's South Side, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.