The Venango and Clarion County commissioners have declared "the existence of a disaster emergency" as a result of flooding that was brought on by the weekend's severe weather.
According to the declaration, the county's public safety director has been directed to "coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency, all subject to the prior approval of the Board of Commissioners."
The county, with approval of the commissioners, "may act as necessary," including, employment of temporary workers, equipment rental, purchase of supplies and materials, and contracts and agreements "for the performance of public work as may be required to meet the emergency."
The declaration takes effect immediately and will be in effect for no longer than seven days, unless the commissioners extend it.