District 9 showdown

Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers in its District 9 Football League Small School South showdown with Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley to walk away with a 28-6 victory at Union High School on Friday night.
The Bulldogs entered the contest at 6-1 overall and the Falcon Knights at 5-1, and it proved to be a slugfest throughout as Redbank held a narrow 8-6 lead halfway through the third quarter. But, thanks to a suffocating defense, timely offense and turnovers, the Bulldogs were able to provide separation down the stretch en route to the win.