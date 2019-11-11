A jovial and at times mischievous mood took over the Oil City High School gymnasium last week when dozens of superheroes took to the court.

Teams comprised of members of the Oil City fire and police departments, Community Ambulance Service, Franklin city police, Franklin state police, Oil City teachers, the U.S. Army, Sugarcreek police, Venango County sheriff's department and the Venango County district attorney's office all stood on opposite sides to see who could become the ultimate dodgeball champion.

0
0
0
0
0