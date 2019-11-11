Missy Chapel of the Community Ambulance Service team tries to avoid a barrage of dodgeballs at the Autism Stands fund-raiser at Oil City High School. Chapel's team beat the U.S. Army team in the first round. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City firefighter Derek Long lets a dodgeball fly toward his Franklin Police Department counterpart at the Autism Stands fund-raiser at Oil City High School. Long's team took down the Franklin police team in the first round. (By Richard Sayer)
Five-year-old Mason Colvin, who registers on the autism spectrum, held the American flag as the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance at the Autism Stands Battle of the Superheroes dodgeball tournament. (By Richard Sayer)
Keith Hughes gets a high five from the Oil City Fire Department after the EMTs defeated the U.S. Army squad when he caught the final ball to win the match. (By Richard Sayer)
A jovial and at times mischievous mood took over the Oil City High School gymnasium last week when dozens of superheroes took to the court.
Teams comprised of members of the Oil City fire and police departments, Community Ambulance Service, Franklin city police, Franklin state police, Oil City teachers, the U.S. Army, Sugarcreek police, Venango County sheriff's department and the Venango County district attorney's office all stood on opposite sides to see who could become the ultimate dodgeball champion.