Don't skip any details on form

Erie resident Dave "Spider-Man" Ohmer, winner of the 2021 Rock In River Festival professional division, is flanked on his right by second-place winner Andy Severns, of Tidioute, and on his left by third-place winner Kurt "Mountain Man" Steiner, of Emporium. Ohmer had a score of 45 skips, Severns had 44 skips and Steiner had 42 skips. (By Luka Krneta)
Amateur stone-skipping participant Donnie Pursel, left, and another amateur stone-skipper, right, choose their stones ahead of the amateur competition with help from professional stone-skipper Dave Ohmer, of Erie, who brought the stones. Pursel, a teacher from Berwick, his wife, and 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter decided to come Franklin's Rock In River Festival after previously watching the event on ESPN. (By Luka Krneta)
How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?
Although it has been far too many years that I care to remember, the lure of revisiting my childhood drew me to try my hand against dozens of other "amateur" stone-skippers during the Franklin Fine Arts Council's Rock In River Festival on Saturday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…
The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome.
Oil City’s third BridgeFest event coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and Oil City Arts Council will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Center Street and Veterans bridges.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
WASHINGTON (AP) - After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge - talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard an update at their monthly meeting Tuesday on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter project as well as details of the authority's audit, among other matters.
COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have been on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks, according to state Department of Health data, and one doctor says it can be attributed to the delta variant
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, according to a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers.