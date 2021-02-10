Downtown OC work

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A police chase that started along Interstate 80 and continued through Clarion Borough resulted in 67 charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing police, against a 37-year-old Erie County man.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - Members of a literary group found they, too, were not immune from the COVID-19 pandemic closing the book on their desire to meet and discuss writing and various works.
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - According to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered as the county and Clarion Hospital enter their third week of clinic operations.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By A.J. Titley Staff writer
-
Franklin Area School District administrators gave updates on the "COVID slide" during Monday's school board meeting.
- By Judith O. Etzel Contributing Writer
-
Students in Cranberry Area School District will return to in-person classroom instruction in two weeks.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.
A fire broke out at the Log Cabin Restaurant at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to Venango County 911.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, a tourist promotion that covers various counties that include Clarion, Forest and Jefferson, sees "a light at the end of the COVID-tunnel."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a Seneca house early Sunday morning.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Fountain Park was bustling on Saturday when droves of people turned out for the annual Franklin On Ice.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The 2021 election cycle features local offices ranging from city council posts to township supervisors, school board seats and county row offices.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - According to the National Shooting Sports Federation, gun sales in the United States soared to 2 million firearms in January, an increase of 75% from January 2020.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
- From staff and wire reports
-
A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Route 322 is reopened in Canal Township, Venango County, according to PennDOT. It was closed due to a crash.
- The Associated Press
-
A Pennsylvania woman was charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying she is the pink-hatted person shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building, authorities said Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.
- From staff and wire reports
-
Federal agents on Thursday were at the Mercer County home of Rachel Powell, who is suspected to have participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners announced Thursday that after a brief discussion, Clarion Hospital has agreed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Forest County residents.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A software engineer from New Jersey is on a buying spree for multi-story buildings in Oil City's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The chips will be down in Franklin on Saturday - ice chips that is.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The FBI is seeking information about a 40-year-old woman who reportedly lives in Sandy Lake in Mercer County and is suspected to have participated in the violent Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) - There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
- From staff reports
-
Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
- By A.J. Titley Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.
- By Judith O. Etzel Contributing writer
-
Elementary and high school students in Cranberry Area School District will remain in the hybrid learning model for at least another week.
(Editor's note: This story was researched and written by Penny Weichel, who is a retired sports editor at The Derrick and a local high school sports historian.)
