Downtown OC work

Portions of Elm and Sycamore streets in downtown Oil City were blocked off Tuesday as construction crews rebuilt a maintenance hole at the intersection of the two streets. Deterioration around the manhole cover required Parkside Utility Construction workers to tear out the old shaft and reconstruct the maintenance hole, according to Daniel Malone with Flagger Force Traffic Control Services. Construction began Tuesday morning and was expected to be completed by the evening after the new cement dried, Malone said. (By Dillon Provenza)
Pa. task force to look at vaccine speedup

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.

Man charged after chase says he was headed to see mother

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION TOWNSHIP - A police chase that started along Interstate 80 and continued through Clarion Borough resulted in 67 charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing police, against a 37-year-old Erie County man.

Clarion clinic gets out the shots

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - According to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered as the county and Clarion Hospital enter their third week of clinic operations.

Tri-county area reports 19 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Log Cabin owners want to rebuild

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.

Outdoor tourism expects good year

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, a tourist promotion that covers various counties that include Clarion, Forest and Jefferson, sees "a light at the end of the COVID-tunnel."

Concealed carry permit requests increase

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - According to the National Shooting Sports Federation, gun sales in the United States soared to 2 million firearms in January, an increase of 75% from January 2020.

Hubs serving purpose

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.

Riot suspect appears in court

  • From staff and wire reports

A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.

Clarion, Venango report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Sandy Lake woman in custody

  • The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying she is the pink-hatted person shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building, authorities said Friday.

Pa. lawmakers' spending jumps more than 8%

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.

'There isn't enough vaccine'

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…

Expert says Phil's forecast probably on mark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Wolf proposals likely doomed

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.

4 injured in crash

  • From staff reports

Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.

OC 150 organizers hoping for big schedule

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.

Tri-county area adds 43 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Franklin hopeful about events

  • By A.J. Titley Staff writer

Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.