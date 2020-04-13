Two young girls wait to catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny by sitting on their battery-operated ATVs at the end of the driveway. When he did show up, it was clear they thought the wait was worth it. (By Sarah Titley)
A family waves at the Easter Bunny Saturday in Cornplanter Township. Kids of all ages were treated to the sight of the Easter Bunny making his way through Oil City and Cornplanter Township streets for nearly four hours. (By Sarah Titley)
A family is happy to see the Easter Bunny Saturday. Kids of all ages were treated to the sight of the Easter Bunny making his way through Oil City and Cornplanter Township streets for nearly four hours. (By Sarah Titley)
Some Cornplanter Township residents decided to have a yard party while they wait for the Easter Bunny Saturday. Kids of all ages were treated to the sight of the Easter Bunny making his way through their community. (By Sarah Titley)
The Easter Bunny didn't have to hop too much Saturday when he hitched a ride around with the Oil City Fire Department. (By Sarah Titley)
All four Easter Bunnies pose together before going their separate ways to spread cheer throughout the streets of Oil City and Cornplanter Township. (By Sarah Titley)
It took a team of four bunnies, two fire trucks and countless supporters to spread the Easter spirit throughout the Oil City area Saturday.
Thanks to an idea hatched by Jolene Fleeger, owner of the party supply store Party House in Oil City, kids of all ages were treated to the sight of the Easter Bunny making his way through their neighborhoods for nearly four hours.