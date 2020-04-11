Students at Venango Catholic High School tried their hand at the intricate work of painting Ukrainian Easter eggs just before the school was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddison Bakker, Chenoa Rudder and Ashley Barletta (from left) apply wax lines on their eggs in preparation of adding colorful designs. (Contributed photo)
These are some of the Ukrainian Easter eggs that Judi Detar and her family have made. Detar stressed that real eggs are used in this art form, noting the eggs in this basket include an ostrich egg, goose eggs and duck egg. (Contributed photo)
These are photos of the finished eggs done by students at Venango Catholic High School. Judi Detar visited the school about five times to help students in Judy Frost's art classes design and complete their own pysanky projects. (Contributed photos)
