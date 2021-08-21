Election 'audit' sparks GOP turmoil in state Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said he had had "many frustrations" with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has helped spread former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome.
Oil City’s third BridgeFest event coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and Oil City Arts Council will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Center Street and Veterans bridges.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
WASHINGTON (AP) - After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge - talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard an update at their monthly meeting Tuesday on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter project as well as details of the authority's audit, among other matters.
COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have been on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks, according to state Department of Health data, and one doctor says it can be attributed to the delta variant
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, according to a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers.
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.