Tracy T. Rudolph, the longtime president and chief operating officer at the Electralloy plant in Oil City, is retiring next year.
Rudolph’s retirement will take effect May 6.
CLARION — Korean War veteran Tom Amsler, 91, presented Clarion County commissioners with a framed photo of the seven veterans in the Amsler family during the commissioners’ last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet.
Summing up Carolee K. Michener’s impact on Venango County or her numerous accomplishments is a nearly impossible task.
Four Clarion County properties were destroyed by fire over the holiday weekend, according to Clarion County 911, and one firefighter battling one of those blazes suffered from a medical episode at the scene of the fire, according to Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking ou…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some …
Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.
Denise Jones, a longtime community leader and Venango County official, has been named the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Plans are moving ahead for the Oil City Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Oil City.
With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.
Eight minutes on average — that’s the time it takes for the local Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S) Honor Guard to do its part sending U.S. veterans to rest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…
Forest County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2023 budget at their final meeting of the year on Wednesday.
It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.
Clarion Borough is challenging the 2020 census, and about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding is at stake.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ball fluttered in the air and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped.
Cinnamon Evans, who started Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program in 2005 and has served as its director since the beginning, is retiring at the end of the year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…
Venango County Economic Development Authority members approved extending construction contracts for the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City at their meeting Tuesday.
Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.
A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Caring for sick children has become extra stressful recently for many U.S. parents due to shortages of Children’s Tylenol and other medicines.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”
James Ruby, a longtime teacher and later headmaster at Venango Christian High School whose tenure spanned almost all of the school’s first quarter century, was certainly one of a kind.
Cornplanter Township crash
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
A multi-alarm fire that broke out Saturday evening at the Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca has been ruled electrical in nature and is believed to be accidental.
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
The number of area families seeking food assistance has increased this holiday season as rising inflation continues to drive up food costs, and local food banks are meeting the need.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise.
PHOENIX (AP) — Lenore Angey never imagined she’d have to go back to work at age 76.
Beau Turner of Franklin will be celebrating her 100th birthday today surrounded by friends and family.