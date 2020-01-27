First-time participant Kim Scott, left, of Dempseytown dashes out of the water Saturday during the polar plunge in Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park. "It was great. The hardest part is the cold feet. Next time I'll wear socks right up to the end," she said. (By Richard Sayer)
Luke Kauffman, Two Mile Run Park manager, stays in Justus Lake Saturday after his fellow polar plungers left. He said it wasn't as bad as they made it out to be. Oil City firefighters, donned in appropriate attire for the conditions, laughed as Kauffman lingered in the cold water. (By Richard Sayer)
Over two dozen participants take to the frigid waters of Justus Lake Saturday during the polar plunge at Two Mile Run County Park. The event raises money for the park, the Franklin Rotary and the Oil City YMCA. (By Richard Sayer)
