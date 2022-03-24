Emlenton Bank to enter merger

EMLENTON — Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers), holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio (Farmers Bank), jointly announced today that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger.
According to a news release, Emlenton Bank will be merged with and into Farmers Bank, with Farmers Bank as the surviving bank and Emlenton Bank’s branches becoming branches of Farmers Bank. Farmers estimates it will have about $5.2 billion in assets and 66 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.