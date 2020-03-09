A young girl stands above the crowd during Pack-the-Plaza in Oil City Sunday. Many of the day's speakers spoke of spanning generation gaps to teach and encourage young women and girls to become anything and everything they dream of. (By Sarah Titley)
Pack-the-Plaza keynote speaker Brea Schmidt hugs her oldest daughter as her younger daughter walks by. This was the first time the Oil City native's children had the opportunity to hear her speak at a public event, and so Schmidt often included them in her speech. (By Sarah Titley)
The plaza may not have been exactly "packed," but over 200 individuals who spanned miles and generations came together Sunday to celebrate International Women's Day with laughter, love and empowerment.
Pack-the-Plaza, put on by the Oil City YWCA and Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club, featured women that have all had different life experiences based on their chosen careers. Yet at the heart of all these women's stories, there was the undercurrent of similarity in the struggles they, as women, have overcome and the empowerment they'd gained from it.