The plaza may not have been exactly "packed," but over 200 individuals who spanned miles and generations came together Sunday to celebrate International Women's Day with laughter, love and empowerment.

Pack-the-Plaza, put on by the Oil City YWCA and Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club, featured women that have all had different life experiences based on their chosen careers. Yet at the heart of all these women's stories, there was the undercurrent of similarity in the struggles they, as women, have overcome and the empowerment they'd gained from it.

