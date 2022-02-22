Enjoy the sun, for now

After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.
“How can you not enjoy the weather? It’s great,” an enthused Terri Wittreich, of Franklin, said.
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate, told more than 100 supporters during local campaign stops on Thursday that his political prescription is what the nation, including Venango County, needs.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.
A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.
An update on the work of Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee and school district administrators to combat racism issues that have plagued the district this school year was given during Monday’s school board work session.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.
CLARION — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman made a campaign stop Saturday morning at Mechanistic Brewing in Clarion, where he told attendees that he is running on core Democratic issues.
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger prote…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces.
CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.