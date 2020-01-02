Olivia Walters, 6, of Oil City, walks along in the Cool Night Light People's Procession parade Tuesday during the First Night celebration in Oil City. Olivia's mom Brierlie Walters said she wants her daughter to experience everything fun in the community. (By Richard Sayer)
Onlookers watch the early fireworks display Tuesday from Veteran's Bridge during the First Night celebration in Oil City. The short display was a prelude to a longer display, at 11 p.m. (By Richard Sayer)
Olivia Walters, 6, of Oil City, walks along in the Cool Night Light People's Procession parade Tuesday during the First Night celebration in Oil City. Olivia's mom Brierlie Walters said she wants her daughter to experience everything fun in the community. (By Richard Sayer)
Onlookers watch the early fireworks display Tuesday from Veteran's Bridge during the First Night celebration in Oil City. The short display was a prelude to a longer display, at 11 p.m. (By Richard Sayer)
A laser show entertains the crowd Tuesday at the Trinity United Methodist Church during the First Night celebration in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)
People use an ice sculpture for family photos Tuesday at Town Square during First Night in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)
Chicago blues and Gypsy jazz guitarist Max Schang performs with his trio Tuesday at the Christ Episcopal Church during First Night in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)
A member of the audience makes a video of the performance by Smokin' Section at the YWCA Tuesday during First Night in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)