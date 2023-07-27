Eric Schreiber speaks about difficulties with public transportation at Voices for Independence in Seneca on Wednesday. Another speaker, Amy Cichocki, is to his right and Shona Eakin, chief executive officer of Voices for Independence, is behind him.
Eric Schreiber speaks about difficulties with public transportation at Voices for Independence in Seneca on Wednesday. Another speaker, Amy Cichocki, is to his right and Shona Eakin, chief executive officer of Voices for Independence, is behind him.
Transportation issues that disabled people face on a daily basis were the focus of an awareness stop that Voices for Independence made at its Seneca office on Wednesday afternoon.
About 20 people were in attendance as part of the nonprofit’s “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy event, which included one-hour stops in Erie and Washington counties. The event was held in conjunction with the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again.
The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.
The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.