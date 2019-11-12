Women's Army Corps veteran Mary Johnston, who served from 1974-79, salutes the flag as it is raised Monday just after 11 a.m. on Central Avenue in Oil City. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard member helped with the flag raising and the 21-gun salute. (By Richard Sayer)
The Oil City High School marching band trailed the several veterans walking in the parade over Veterans Bridge Monday as elementary school students from all the Oil City schools lined each side. (By Richard Sayer)
Several area veterans attended Monday's observance in Oil City. The ceremony began promptly at 11 a.m. on Central Avenue. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City VFW Post commander Jason Reed salutes moments after placing a wreath on the Central Avenue plaza island near the World War I monument. (By Richard Sayer)
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard delivered a 21-gun salute toward the beginning of the flag raising ceremony. (By Richard Sayer)
Buck Butryn salutes after raising the flag to full staff Monday at the end of the Veterans Day ceremony in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)
