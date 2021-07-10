Event in full swing

Lisa Busa, based out of Butler, tries to keep up with all the children waiting to have their face painted at one of the busiest spots in town during the start of the Emlenton Summer Festival on Friday. Police chief Justin O'Neil (in background) was making his rounds. (By Jamie Hunt)
The Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department kicked off its annual strawberry social early Friday afternoon. (By Jamie Hunt)
The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.
Tina Zychowski, who has coordinated the festival for 20 years, said this year's version is a "a scaled-down event due to the time crunch of COVID-19 regulations, and the main focus is on providing a variety of fun for the children in our area."
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.