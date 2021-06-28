Regardless of weather, Franklin won't have its parade rained out this year, said event organizer Ronnie Beith at Sunday evening's South 62 concert in Bandstand Park.

After a year off, she said, Franklin is turning out well for the beginning of the Fourth of July events. Event organizers began rolling out "very modified events in August" of last year, said Beith. And so far, "everything has gone well."

Events heating up
As variant rises, vaccine plan targets 'movable middle'
WASHINGTON (AP) - Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.

PASSHE plan draws protest in Clarion
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The state's plan to combine six universities, including Clarion, into two regional universities drew protesters to Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday afternoon.

Fetterman: Polk worries 'valid'
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."

Coming Tomorrow
Staff writer Stacey Gross goes one-on-one with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about Polk State Center. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com for the story and more.

Wolf gets election bill he plans to veto

HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.

State votes to bank virus funds, boost K-12 funds

HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.

Great day for the kids
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Families filled both Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin during the children's penny carnival on Friday.

Lawmakers hashing out budget
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.

Markets are back
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.

Grove supervisor: Better to teach special needs skills outside district

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Valley Grove School District students who need special instruction in things like life skills or emotional support go to school in other districts for help in those areas, and special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston said the arrangement is beneficial to both the students and district.

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …

No to 'vaccine passports'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" by colleges, universities or governmental entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary's powers during a health emergency.

Clarion County: $7M to spend

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.

U.S. hits hopeful milestones on shots, deaths

NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Franklin OKs online program

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.

Elder-care COVID rules under fire

NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…

Smokin' good time
  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.

Biden promotes 300 million shots in first 150 days

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference
HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …

Hiker enjoying area
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.