Bre Pritts, a 4-H volunteer mentor, goes through a practice exhibition with exhibitor Nathan Allmendinger before the start of “Bacon Buddies” at the Venango County Fair on Saturday. Behind Nathan is exhibitor Jack Kelly. Behind Pritts are mentors Gwen Tharan and Gavin Tharan.
“Bacon Buddies” exhibitor Wyatt Schick can’t contain his excitement as he gets an assist from mentor Jacob Henry as Wyatt shows a hog inside Phillips Arena at the Venango County Fair on Saturday.
Photos by Leigh-Anne Williams
Exhibitor Nathan Allmandinger happily guides his hog as 4-H volunteer mentors Bre Pritts, left, and Gwen Tharan follow while “Bacon Buddies” judge Kay Brockett talks to Nathan.
Exhibitor Jack Kelly reaches back to his 4-H volunteer mentor, Hanna Sisco, while she provides encouragement to Jack as he guides his hog.
Exhibitor David Outley gets his hog to move along as 4-H volunteer mentor Cayden Baker watches and “Bacon Buddies” judge Kay Brocket talks to David.
The “Bacon Buddies” exhibitors and volunteers gather for a group photo at the conclusion of the exhibition in Phillips Arena on Saturday morning.
Exhibitor Laurel Plunkard pauses with her hog as 4-H volunteer mentors Jacob Riddle and Aubrey Baker watch.
Griffin Tharan, 11, and Jonah Henry, 9, are “mining for coal” inside Phillips Arena while they await the Venango County Fair’s “Bacon Buddies” exhibition to start.
Exhibitors Alexander Adams, center, and Wyatt Schick, right, try to get their hogs to move along as 4-H volunteer mentors Nicholas Simcheck, Rylee Coe and Julia Brooks watch.
Exhibitor Jack Kelly reaches down to his hog as 4-H volunteer mentor Hanna Sisco watches.
Exhibitor Tate Day, center, moves his hog along as 4-H volunteer mentors, from left, Alyvia Hartzell, London Baker and Jacob Riddle stand behind him.
On the final day of the Venango County Fair — one that was declared as “Autism Tough Day” — it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.
About a dozen kids, all of whom have autism, were given the opportunity by Autism Tough, a Knox-based nonprofit, and the Venango County Fair to exhibit hogs in Phillips Arena in front of family members, friends and anyone else who arrived at the fair early Saturday morning.
The saying goes that necessity is the mother of invention. For Tim Heffernan, founder of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative and the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, the necessity of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be just that.
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.
TITUSVILLE — Ida (Minerva) Tarbell was a giant killer in a time of industrial giants. The journalist from Titusville wrote the “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — a work that eventually led to the dismemberment of the monopoly.
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.
A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.
Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …