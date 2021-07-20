Exhibits all ready

Stew Armstrong and Raven Nespor preview the Oil Heritage Festival art show, which will open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday with receptions at all three venues where the exhibits will be shown. (Photo by Laura O'Neil)
Two rooms of the National Transit Building will house the adult non-photography art for the Oil Heritage Festival art show. The exhibits will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Laura O'Neil)
Stew Armstrong and Raven Nespor preview the Oil Heritage Festival art show, which will open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday with receptions at all three venues where the exhibits will be shown. (Photo by Laura O'Neil)
Two rooms of the National Transit Building will house the adult non-photography art for the Oil Heritage Festival art show. The exhibits will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Laura O'Neil)
After more than six hours of hanging and labeling art, the largest Oil Heritage Festival art show in several years is ready to open.
"There is more here than there has been for the past two years," said Stew Armstrong, artist liaison and marketing coordinator for ARTS Oil City. To house the large exhibit, "we used every square inch of real estate," he added.
CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.