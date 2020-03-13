Sherry Schlorff with Child Development Centers sprays down the seat of her school bus Thursday after dropping off the last kids of the day. Schlorff said she sprays down the seats a couple of times a day now as more precautions are being taken due to coronavirus prevention protocols. (By Richard Sayer)
Child Development Centers is posting signage in its facilities asking people to take extra precautions with their children. The CDC has also set up hand washing stations inside each facility. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City High School custodian Tina Myers wipes down the desks in 10 classrooms each night after school. Oil City maintenance staff members have been asked to be diligent and wipe down surfaces all day long, especially door knobs, light switches and drinking fountains. Teachers also spray down surfaces regularly. (By Richard Sayer)
As educational centers scurry to meet the increasing demands associated with the rapidly spreading coronavirus, one long established chore - cleaning - has been ramped up.
Normal health-related practices ranging from handwashing to furniture cleaning are being enhanced at the area's 16 Child Development Centers Inc. facilities in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties. The centers serve nearly 2,000 children ranging in age from six weeks through sixth grade.