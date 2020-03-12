Gianna Cavalline and Bailey McMahon play the "World at Work" game to win a prize from Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania during the Oil City High School Career and College Fair on Wednesday. (Photo by Ashley Sheffer, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce)
Heather Lumley, Halyne Riley, Sam Puleo, Tre Pickens and Emily Wurster (from left) talk with Brian Shontz, production manager from Multi-Color Corp. (formerly WS Packaging), during the Oil City High School Career and College Fair on Wednesday. (Photo by Ashley Sheffer, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce)
Sam Messina talks with Bobbie Jones and Ryan Bell of Webco Industries during the Oil City High School Career and College Fair on Wednesday. (Photo by Ashley Sheffer, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce)