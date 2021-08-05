Fair animals will be in record number

The Venango County Fair will be "about 75 percent back to normal" with a "record number of animal entries" this year, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter.

The abundance of animals will have plenty of room to hunker down, too, Deeter said, as the fair has built eight barns in eight years. The most recent one was completed just in time for this year's post-pandemic lockdown event.

Front Page

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The abundance of animals will have plenty of room to hunker down, too, Deeter said, as the fair has built eight barns in eight years. The most recent one was completed just in time for this year's post-pandemic lockdown event.

New use for landmark
Front Page

New use for landmark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.

'Honor to have plane'
Front Page

'Honor to have plane'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.

Front Page

State court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.

A destructive delight
Front Page

A destructive delight

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.

Front Page

Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote vaccines

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…

Crawford tornado confirmed
Front Page

Crawford tornado confirmed

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.

Senators call on Wolf to rescind Polk closure plans
Front Page

Senators call on Wolf to rescind Polk closure plans

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."

Rescue boat arrives
Front Page

Rescue boat arrives

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City Fire Department is gearing up to unveil its new rescue boat next month, about nine months after the previous boat was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.

Carrying on tradition
Front Page

Carrying on tradition

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.

Area residents back from blaze
Front Page

Area residents back from blaze

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County residents who work for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned this week from two weeks in Minnesota battling a wildfire there.

Chalk Talk advice
Front Page

Chalk Talk advice

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.

'We do this for fun'
Front Page

'We do this for fun'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.

Front Page

Area brownfield sites tested

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Environmental testing at several former industrial sites along the Allegheny River has been completed with the help of a grant.

Far from a drag
Front Page

Far from a drag

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Lewis Cleaver hasn't seen his old home since early May, and he probably won't be home until October.