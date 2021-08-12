Fairgoers packed Phillips Arena on Wednesday for the annual swine show, partly because of rain and partly because, according to fair board secretary Penny Buckholtz, the swine show is one of the fair's biggest animal demonstrations every year. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Riders for Hard Luck Farms, in Clintonville, sat out the lightning and thunder Wednesday afternoon at the Venango County Fair. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
The Jacoby/Jones/Weiser family has been showing at the fair for generations, and family members are well aware of how to make the most of a rain delay (or a tornado warning). (Photo by Stacey Gross)
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
While the folklore has held true again this year after Wednesday's showers, Buckholtz said most of the fair's shows and other events are unbothered by a little bad weather, mainly because the majority of animal demonstrations are held inside.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Some 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the st…