The Venango County Fair is a family event, and that was evident during a stroll around the fairgrounds Wednesday.
Several workers were cleaning and setting up for the fair, and as it turned out they were related to each other and several others who participate in the fair.
Two sisters -Chris Barthel and Debbie Deeter - were busy getting the Canal 4-H Club's building ready for inspection so they can sell their taco salad with its special sauce. Barthel lives outside Houston, Texas, so the annual trip home also gives her a chance to see her parents.
And on the other side of the grounds, a long-handled broom pushed a year's worth of dust away from the stall area that will house the Gahr and Reitz family beef cows. Josh Gahr said he brought his daughter and his fiancee's daughters to help as he carried the metal stall into the barn.
The fair begins Saturday at the fairgrounds on Route 62 south of Franklin and runs through Saturday, Aug. 10.