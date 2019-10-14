One of the events during the second annual O.C.toberFest was a Harry Potter themed crafts area in the National Transit Building annex. Ian Fratus, 3, of Titusville, had fun playing with a balloon during the party. (By Richard Sayer)
Liam Crouse, a six-year-old Allegheny River dancer, performs a hoop dance Saturday during the second day of the O.C.toberFest in downtown Oil City. Liam's grandfather said the dance tells a story that Liam wants to tell, and since he is six the story is sometimes short and sometimes long, but he is encouraged to tell his story his way. The second annual O.C.toberFest featured events and activities both Friday and Saturday. (By Richard Sayer)
Bill Crouse Sr. (right) leads the Allegheny River Indian Dancers around a circle at Town Square in Oil City on Saturday during the second day of O.C.toberFest. (By Richard Sayer)
Organizers of the weekend O.C.toberFest in downtown Oil City didn't have the best of luck with Saturday's weather, but performers and those who attended the festival enjoyed themselves anyway.
The event, coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and ARTS Oil City, featured a mix of art and culture, live entertainment, food and family-friendly fun. Entertainers performed throughout the day Saturday in Town Square.