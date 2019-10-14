Organizers of the weekend O.C.toberFest in downtown Oil City didn't have the best of luck with Saturday's weather, but performers and those who attended the festival enjoyed themselves anyway.

The event, coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and ARTS Oil City, featured a mix of art and culture, live entertainment, food and family-friendly fun. Entertainers performed throughout the day Saturday in Town Square.

