Fall theme in works

Lena Wheeler, coordinator of the Transit Art Gallery and Gift Shop in Oil City, puts the finishing touches on fall-themed exhibits at the studio. The gallery showcases a broad variety of arts and gifts created by local artists. The shop is using a Fall in Love with Art theme now through the end of November. (By Judith O. Etzel)
The Transit Art Gallery and Gift Shop in downtown Oil City is celebrating the onset of the autumn season with a special display.
"We're using the theme of 'Fall in Love with Art' at the gallery and we've put in a lot of fall-themed items," gallery coordinator Lena Wheeler said. "Plus, there's a large variety of all art and gifts - it speaks to everyone."