FAM Jam draws crowd

The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree was back for its second year on Saturday.
This year it was held in the Central Avenue Plaza.
Local letter carriers collected donations of nonperishable food items on their mail routes on Saturday for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s primary election.
KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.
A group of ninth-grade students from Rocky Grove High School who are studying American history took a tour Friday around Franklin to get a taste of local history in the warm, sunny spring weather.
Warmer spring weather has arrived, and Oil City zoning and code enforcement director Yvonne Greene wants residents to be aware of the most common city property code violations she encounters.
Cranberry Township supervisors wrestled with free range chickens and dam building beavers Thursday.
Plans for the Franklin General Authority’s A-108 sewer overflow project are moving ahead, according to an update that was presented at the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
The empty former Days Inn hotel and Milan Adamovsky’s damaged IOOF building were both topics of discussion at Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to learn from internal strife over last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests and, this year, it is putting its clout on the line by issuing endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
No one was injured in a fire that broke out a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City.
KNOX — Knox Borough Council this month approved the sale of the “old Boy Scout Hall” along Petrolia Street to Keystone SMILES to be used as a House of Trades learning center.
The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …
Nearly 100 seventh- and eighth-grade students from area schools returned to the Rocky Grove fire hall Tuesday for the challenge day of the fourth annual Komatsu Fluid Power Action Challenge.
The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.
CLARION — The Clarion County broadband project hit a speed bump Tuesday as no bids were received for the last mile portion of the plan.
There are several interesting races across Venango County in next week’s primary election in addition to the high-profile battles for nominations for both Common Pleas judge seats and all three county commissioner posts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than five years after his son was gunned down in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Richard Berger still asks why.
In addition to folks out walking in the parks and enjoying recreational equipment like playgrounds and basketball courts, many cyclists are hitting the trails again now that winter is over.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.
Franklin state police said a Brackenridge man was the victim of a fatal rollover crash on Old Ferry Road in President Township on Friday night.
Approximately 50 gardening and outdoors vendors cropped up in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Saturday and Sunday for the annual May Garden Mart, put on by the Franklin Gardeners Association.
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
CLARION — The need for psychiatric services is growing, and those long-term services are not readily available for inmates.
TIONESTA — A Titusville military veteran is on a mission: to honor fellow veterans at their funerals or viewings.
CLARION — Each of the Clarion County commissioner candidates had another opportunity ahead of the May 16 primary election to convince voters that he is the right candidate for the job.
Growing up in a broken family can make it difficult to not lose hope and easy to feel unloved.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.
An Oil City man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in July.
Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.
Cranberry Elementary School students who entered the school cafeteria Thursday were suddenly whisked to a galaxy, far, far away for Star Wars Day.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.
Artificial Intelligence, or “AI” as it is commonly known, was once the stuff of science fiction. These days, it’s very real.
When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years.
It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.
Accident victim airlifted from scene