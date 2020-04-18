Kim Woods and John Keener, head of the Venango County maintenance department, pause to talk during Friday's surprise send off for Woods, who retired from her position as the county's Human Services administrator. Staff parked their vehicles and put bottles of Mountain Dew on the hoods of their cars for Woods who collected them with the help of Keener and his wheelbarrow. (By Kara O'Neil)
Kim Woods collects Mountain Dew off a car during her surprise sendoff Friday afternoon. (By Kara O'Neil)
John Keener, head of the Venango County maintenance department, pushes a wheelbarrow full of Mountain Dew during Friday's retirement party for Human Services administrator Kim Woods. (By Kara O'Neil)
Kim Woods checks out the Venango County Human Services parking lot which was filled with well-wishers for her sendoff Friday. She worked 30 years for the county. (By Kara O'Neil)
The mood was festive and a wet, spring snowfall was in the air Friday as many Venango County employees, mostly in their vehicles, filled the Human Services parking lot to bid goodbye to their longtime friend and co-worker Kim Woods.
Woods, who has been the county's Human Services administrator the past three years, retired Friday. She has worked almost 30 years for the county.