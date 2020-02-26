Fat Tuesday goodies

Shrove Tuesday feasts were served Tuesday at two Oil City churches on the last day before the Lenten season begins for Christians. Mabel and Marshall Sherman teamed up to cook the scrambled eggs at Good Hope Lutheran Church during the pancake dinner put on every year by Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches. That event draws more than 300 people each year for four sittings. Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City has served about 150 meals the last four years. Solemn Ash Wednesday services to begin Lent will be observed today across the region. (By Richard Sayer)