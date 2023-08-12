FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.
After a brief pause in water distribution efforts in Reno, Sugarcreek Borough Emergency Management director Bob McClintock and mayor Charlie McDaniel confirmed Thursday that a tank will be at the Reno fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
It was back on July 20 when a discharge from a brine storage tank was identified, prompting Venango Water Co. to issue a “do not consume” water advisory to its more than 200 residential and business customers.
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
Street issues were the topic of the hour for much of Franklin City Council’s meeting Monday as the panel discussed expanding parking, the pricing of city parking passes, traffic lights and other issues.
The cast, crew and production team of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In Concert” have been hard at work on the stage of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in final rehearsals for Friday’s opening night show.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.
The city of Franklin elected to stay in-house once again with its city manager on Monday evening, when deputy city manager James Wetzel was approved by council as Franklin’s new city manager starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fr…
Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.
After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s overdue state budget moved closer to completion Thursday after Senate Republican leaders summoned their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete work they had held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.
According to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, there has been no movement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in regard to a request for a telephone town hall meeting between the agency and the communities that would be affected if areas of the French Creek watershed were to become a national wild…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a jury decided Wednesday.
Three Pennsylvania judicial candidates attended a breakfast on Tuesday morning in Oil City as they began another day of campaigning, and few people even knew they were in town for the meet-and-greet event.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.
Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.