FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

FedEx Ship Center, located at 60 Gibb Road in Sugarcreek, will close its operations Nov. 3.

 Photo by Makayla Keating

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

According to a representative at the station, located on Gibb Road near Allegheny Boulevard, the reason behind the closure is because “the company is consolidating.”

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

Clarion County moves forward on courthouse project

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.

State's final witness: Wells wanted him to kill key witness

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.

Water will be given out today in Reno

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After a brief pause in water distribution efforts in Reno, Sugarcreek Borough Emergency Management director Bob McClintock and mayor Charlie McDaniel confirmed Thursday that a tank will be at the Reno fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

5 more testify in Wells murder trial

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Five more witnesses testified for the prosecution Thursday as the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells continued into its third day at the Venango County Courthouse.

Friend testifies that Wells wanted to kill 'Bri'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Things swing into high gear at Venango Fair

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The skies threatened rain and a few warning drops sprinkled here and there throughout the early afternoon, but the show went on as normal Monday on the third day of the Venango County Fair.

Report outlines findings in Reno water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.

Taste of Talent 'Can't Help Falling In Love' with Gilson

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.

Volunteers have been signing up to help out in Reno

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.

Shapiro signs main state budget, but still work to do

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s overdue state budget moved closer to completion Thursday after Senate Republican leaders summoned their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete work they had held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Kelly: No word yet on French Creek town hall

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

According to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, there has been no movement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in regard to a request for a telephone town hall meeting between the agency and the communities that would be affected if areas of the French Creek watershed were to become a national wild…

Reno water focus of Sugarcreek meeting

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Reno water issue was front and center at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting as Reno residents and various officials were given the floor to address the ongoing dilemma.

C&S Hardware sells Oil City building to Pathways

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.

Marienville native named Army Reserve command leader

  • From staff reports

Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.

Venango County Fair ready for big year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Preparations for the upcoming Venango County Fair are moving right along, and organizers are expecting large crowds at the 4-H fairgrounds this year, along with welcoming a new event.