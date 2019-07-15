Stanley Fedorek, who was the oldest member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Pennsylvania, and possibly the nation, passed away Friday.
The former Oil City police officer was 101 years old when he passed away at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Home in Oil City on Friday morning.
The Oil City native was a member of the Tri-City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 50.
At his 98th birthday party Fedorek received a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative letter from Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police President Les Neri.
Former Oil City police Chief Fred Weaver started with the Oil City Police Department in 1971, three years after Fedorek retired.
"I have been a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for the last 47 years, and he was a member a lot longer than that," Weaver said. "He was the oldest living member of the Tri-City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 50, Pennsylvania, and, if I am not mistaken, the United States.
"We had a couple of meetings at the Presby home and he would be in charge as the honorary president. On his 100th birthday we had a celebration for him."
Fedorek served as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army in Italy during World War II and joined the Oil City Police Department after his discharge.
He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He retired from the Oil City police in 1968 and then worked security at Mellon Bank.
At the age of 97, Fedorek was presented with the Golden Cane in Cambridge Springs for being the oldest-living resident of the town.
"He ended up being the mayor in Cambridge Springs," Weaver. said
During a 2015 interview with the newspaper, Fedorek explained his longevity, saying, "The secret of living a long life is I never smoked. I'm 97 years young and I'm in damn good health. I don't know. I eat fair. I don't abuse myself. I don't overdo the eating and suffer in bed later on. I never used tobacco."
Weaver said Fedorek's handshake "was stronger than the average working man's shake. He was as strong as an ox. His handshake was like a vise."
Fedorek also was a member of the Polish National Alliance Sports Club in Oil City.
"He was proud of his Polish heritage," Weaver said. "One of his favorite sayings was 'Have a Polish fine day,'''
And, he was still driving himself to meetings at age 95.
"He would drive to Harrisburg for memorial services," Weaver said. "He would drive down for borough association meetings. He drove all over the place.
"He was a great guy."