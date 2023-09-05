The traditional Labor Day celebration in Fertigs, Old Home Day, was held with folks coming out for all kinds of entertainment and refreshments.
Laura Schreffler, one of the main organizers, said this was the biggest turnout since 2019.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The traditional Labor Day celebration in Fertigs, Old Home Day, was held with folks coming out for all kinds of entertainment and refreshments.
Laura Schreffler, one of the main organizers, said this was the biggest turnout since 2019.
Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton has sustained the challenges filed against Independent candidate Andy Montana, preventing him from being listed on the November election ballot.
The Great Stoneboro Fair showed no sign of slowing down as it closed out its 155th year Monday.
The traditional Labor Day celebration in Fertigs, Old Home Day, was held with folks coming out for all kinds of entertainment and refreshments.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
HARRISBURG (AP) — For nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved millions of taxpayer dollars for an anti-abortion program.
On Friday — six weeks after Venango Water Co. customers in Reno were placed under a “do not consume” water advisory — that bulletin was lifted.
Friday’s Clarion County Jail Inspection Board meeting was the last one for jail warden Jeff Hornberger, who has announced his retirement.
The summer months have seen a few new dining options offered in Franklin.
The newspaper will not be published Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed Monday.
Rural Mental Health Associates, an outpatient counseling practice that has been serving its clients for 30 years at offices in Venango and Clarion counties, closed its doors Thursday.
Two new majors, a husband and wife team, have come to Oil City to lead the Venango County Salvation Army Worship and Service Center.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks, in an effort to combat rising gun violence nationwide.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Students with disabilities in Pennsylvania will now receive free support through the public education system for an additional year beyond what current policy dictates.
Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.
The Franklin community will gather in Bandstand Park tonight to honor the memory of Ronnie Beith with an event she would have loved — a concert in the park.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is considering changing the state’s 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state’s voters more say in deciding presidential nominees.
Over the past 14 years, Cranberry Area High School teacher Trisha Dixon has been taking students on mission trips to various parts of the world, where they have provided volunteer services in the name of God.
After much preparation, and at some schools a summer of construction, students were welcomed back to school Tuesday across Venango County.
Valley Grove School Board members on Monday heard from Will Price and Jenny Taylor from the United Way of Venango County about the possibility of bringing the agency’s career counselor program back to the district after an absence of a couple of years.
Cranberry School District students found a few improvements when they returned to their classrooms Tuesday.
The Fertigs Community Center’s annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, will return Monday.
Another year means another Great Stoneboro Fair, the 155th to be exact, as the gates to the fairgrounds on Route 62 open Wednesday.
Just in time for the first day of school today, the Franklin school board approved several transportation items and the transportation program with bus routes, drivers and vehicles at its formal business meeting Monday.
Students across Venango County will head back to school bright and early today for the beginning of a new year, and teachers were gearing up Monday by prepping their rooms and participating in in-service days.
In conjunction with the Festival of the Book, the Oil City Heritage Society held a silent auction of historical items and memorabilia on Saturday to raise funds for the Oil City Library theater restoration effort.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire …
Local authors filled the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Saturday for the Oil Region Library Association’s third annual Festival of the Book.
The waters of Justus Lake in Two Mile Run County Park will sparkle with many lights Saturday night with the sixth annual Shine a Light on Suicide Night Kayak.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information, the attorney general’s office said Friday.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.
Oil City Council members were updated at their meeting Thursday about where things stand with the city’s efforts to purchase the former Days Inn hotel property.
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
Franklin restaurant TrAils To Ales Brewery will host a film crew from America’s Best Restaurants in early September.
Oil City Council members heard updates Thursday on the ongoing East Second Street project and bridge projects that will be getting underway in the next year or two.
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the grant application for FY-2023 CDBG funds at their meeting Thursday night.
Everyone has been busy the last couple of days at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City as faculty and staff members from VC and St. Stephen Elementary School are getting ready for the new school year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning: To fight persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth.
There is no word as to when the “do not consume” water advisory that Reno is under could come to an end.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.
Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.