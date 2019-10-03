Bob Miller, Roy Schmoutz, Jim Williams and Bill Weller, from left, share a laugh as they finish marking off the tent areas in Fountain Park. Applefest committee members and volunteers were busy Wednesday getting ready for the festival. (By Richard Sayer)
Briana Johnson, an intern with the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, places placards with the vendor's name on them in their designated spot. More than 300 vendors will crowd into Fountain and Bandstand parks. (By Richard Sayer)
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin are bustling with activity as committee members, volunteers and vendors are setting up for the 37th annual Applefest celebration that officially kicks off Friday.
The festival is called "the best three days" by Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce director Jodi Lewis, who was busy Wednesday on the telephone and running many errands.