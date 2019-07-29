The annual Oil Heritage Festival concluded Sunday with Seneca Street being loaded with classic cars.
One change to the festival this year was that the Artisan and Fine Craft show was held Saturday on Seneca Street and in Town Square, and on Sunday in Town Square.
Visitors also got one last chance to check out the many food vendors as well as the art shows in three locations along Senaca.
This year's event went smoothly with sunny weather every day and comfortable temperatures during the evening festivities.
Jenna Seigworth was named the festival queen earlier in the week.
Also new this year was a beer garden in a designated area of Justus Park during the concerts. Adults were able to purchase micro-brew beer from Trails to Ales Brewery of Franklin.
A new location for the fireworks launch took the large crowd Saturday to the Allegheny River banks for the Kellner Fireworks show.