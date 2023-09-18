Work is wrapping up on the Miller Hill waterline project in Franklin, and paving is being completed on Old Mercer Road and Plumer Avenue, the Franklin General Authority was informed in an update at its monthly meeting this week.
Oil City’s street paving program has wrapped up for the year, as all of the streets the city contracted to have paved this year were upgraded before the Sept. 15 deadline in this year’s paving contract, City Manager Mark Schroyer said during this week’s City Council meeting.
During this week’s town hall meeting at Reno’s social hall, where residents had the opportunity to direct questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns, some people indicated they had not received phone updates.
About 30 to 40 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno showed up Wednesday evening for a town hall meeting in the village social hall to direct their questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns.
Cinnamon Evans was “a force” of kindness in the lives of abused or neglected children who received help from Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA interim Executive Director Sheena Cassedy said.
Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in Clarion County and her vehicle was found near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.
The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.
It’s been one week since the advisory to not consume water in Reno was lifted, and some officials showed up at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting to provide updates and answer questions from residents.
A Seneca man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in connection with the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township last October.
DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…