Fiber line damaged

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.
City manager Mark Schroyer said the gas company was doing some exploratory work at the intersection of Seneca and Center streets on Tuesday when the crew accidentally cut into a major Verizon communications line. The line serves much of the South Side.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is likely to start after Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is telling senators their decision whether to convict the outgoing president over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure mi…
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Saying the nation faces "a crisis of deep human suffering," President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the prolonged econom…
The first regular meeting in 2021 for the Cranberry Township supervisors focused on an old topic - the devastation caused by severe flash flooding in the summer of 2019 along two small meandering streams in the township.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A few hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol and other potential targets of unrest and violence in the week ahead, authorities said Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the mob siege of the Capitol in a swift collapse of his final days in office.
UPMC Northwest in Seneca has provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of local residents in the last month and is developing detailed plans for mass inoculations of older residents as well as the general public.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House rushed ahead Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the "tremendous anger" in America.
With elementary students back in hybrid classes at Franklin Area School District, administrators and staff are breathing a sigh of relief and organizing their next steps for when the rest of the student body follows suit.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House sped ahead Monday with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators, including Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, want President Donald Trump to resign immediately as efforts mount to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress laid out plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can't add to the damage they say he's been inflicting in his final days in office.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The violent siege of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters forced painful new questions across government Thursday - about his fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party…