Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, left, talks with incoming House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, on the House floor before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sworn-in Tuesday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. (AP)
A black cloth drapes the desk of state Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland County, on the House floor during swearing in ceremonies, Tuesday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Reese died of an apparent brain aneurysm on Jan 2. (AP)
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bitter dispute erupted on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday when majority Republicans blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results.
Lawmakers were back in the Capitol for swearing-in day when the Senate quickly dissolved into chaos over the Republican challenge that Democrats called a reflection of President Donald Trump's unprecedented efforts to undo his loss in the Nov. 3 election.
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials counted the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season early Wednesday as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
The COVID-19 pandemic, a siege that has disrupted families, businesses, schools, social services and more, has spurred the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a new initiative designed to honor everyday heroes.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers Monday to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.
President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.