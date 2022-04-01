Financial aid study underway for Franklin students

The possibility of securing a financial assistance grant for Franklin Area School District students so they can attend college, or a trade or technical school is being studied by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
In 2018, Bridge Builders and the McElhattan Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based grantmaking foundation of which former Franklin resident Kent McElhattan is chairman, began discussions about the possibility of helping district students.
The possibility of securing a financial assistance grant for Franklin Area School District students so they can attend college, or a trade or technical school is being studied by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first public appearance between the highest-profile Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania quickly became chippy Wednesday, as themes playing out in millions of dollars in sharp-elbowed TV attack ads played out on a small forum stage.
Two brothers are on a mission to make sure their uncle, who grew up in Oil City, is honored locally for his military service more than 50 years after he was killed in an accident the day he was to arrive home in California during the Vietnam War.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
The family of Peter Spencer strongly disagrees with the determination by Venango County District Attorney Shawn White that Spencer’s death at a Rockland Township camp was the result of a shooting in self-defense.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.
The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine seem to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv, the capital, to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday, suggesting a new phase…
EMLENTON — Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers), holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio (Farmers Bank), jointly announced today that they have entered into a…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright fled the Nazis as a child and climbed to the summit of diplomacy and foreign policy in the United States, breaking the glass ceiling as the first female secretary of state and setting the pace for other women to follow.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.