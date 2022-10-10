William the billy goat, seen at his Applefest station in the front yard of the Wilson, Thompson & Cisek law offices on Elk Street on Saturday, drew many people who knew of his legendary escapade through the Franklin area last fall.
Just like one year ago, the goat that gained a bit of a celebrity following was in town and once again proved to be difficult to locate.
However, Applefest attendees eventually found William in an area where he was not expected to be. Most important, though, the fundraiser that brought him to Applefest not only stayed on track despite the move, but also appeared to benefit by it.
Chilly temperatures had folks blowing on their hands on Saturday morning, and some of the vendors were uncertain about the effect that gray skies could have on Applefest attendance. But by afternoon, the sun was out amid blue skies and crowds converged on downtown Franklin.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key …
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.
CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.