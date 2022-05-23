Fire breaks out at Shippenville home

Shippenville firefighters quickly brought a structure fire under control this afternoon at 8555 Main St., Shippenville. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the residential fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters from Knox and Clarion assisted. Route 322 was closed at the intersection with Route 208 while firefighters battled the blaze. Several wide-load tractor-trailers made traffic control challenging. Firefighters were still on the scene at 2:30 p.m.
Tags
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed thei…
LANCASTER (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.
Fertigs Community Center on Saturday hosted its first-ever First Responders for Kids, an event spearheaded by Laura Shreffler, a member of the center who wanted to organize something for first responders in Fertigs because there is spacious parking at the center.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
This summer, both furry friends and their humans will be able to sit and enjoy the beautiful views at Two Mile Run County Park thanks to a memorial bench that will be erected by the DukeFest team in honor of Penny Haylett Minnick.
Cranberry Township crash
Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
Employees with Snider Recreation in Ohio who are working directly through Bear Playgrounds in Mars were installing new equipment Friday at the Rocky Grove playground.
- From staff reports
-
A Cranberry High School student who participates in the Venango County eAcademy won first place in the academy’s Demo Day on Thursday at Clarion University’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The “Sounds of Summer” concert series will return to Bandstand Park in Franklin on Thursday evenings beginning next month.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX — The Keystone School Board this week gave its tentative approval to a $17,530,919 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, but stopped short of setting tax rates for the upcoming year. That decision will be made next month.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
There was lots going on Wednesday in Tionesta at the West Forest school.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.
- Updated
Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School District leaders have been asked to consider renaming the high school football field in honor of “once in a lifetime” teacher and coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most …
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
Venango County Human Services Administrator Marie Plumer said the closing of Turning Point and the Freedom Center in 2018 meant the loss of approximately 120 beds, leaving the 15-bed Oil Region Recovery in Franklin as the only detox, inpatient facility in the county.
- Helen Fielding, Kara O'Neil
-
Despite a sunny and pleasant day, there was only a trickling of people showing up in the Oil City and Cranberry precincts around lunchtime on Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over fears that he is too extreme to win the general election in the presidential battleground.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
U.S. House members Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, and state House representatives R. Lee James, Donna Oberlander and Kathy Rapp, all incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area, were unopposed Tuesday on GOP ballots in the state primary election.
HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, days after a stroke sent him to the hospital, easily won Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary Tuesday — notching a major victory for his party’s left flank.
- Updated
Contested races, according to the Associated Press:
Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members heard more about school libraries in the district during their meeting Monday.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
Primary election day in Pennsylvania is finally here, and the ballots voters will cast today are highlighted by the crowded, competitive battles for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Charles Jetter remembers his uncle, Bob Keating, who served in the Navy for 26 years, as a quiet, soft-spoken man with a smile on his face who came to town at Christmas time, to the delight of his family in Oil City.
SCRANTON (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate began Monday with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they worry will be unelectable in the fall.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
People of all ages gathered Saturday under Veterans Memorial Bridge near Justus Park for the Oil City FAM Jam, a jamboree that featured art, music and food.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
In the closing hours of the primary election cycle, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick came to Venango County looking for votes, as the race between him, Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette has gotten much national attention during the past of couple of weeks.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
- Updated
Beaver Township ATV crash
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Twenty five people, including 20 from Erie and one from Meadville, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case that involved Franklin, Oil City and Titusville police.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
The annual Our Community Salutes recognition dinner and program that honors local military-bound high school graduates is returning as an in-person event this year after two years of being held virtually.
NEW YORK (AP) — Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City elementary students were literally glowing Wednesday evening as they walked into the art show at Seventh Street School.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council on Thursday approved a paving contract for this year and a three-year garbage contract.
Bulletin
