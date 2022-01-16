Fire breaks out at Sugarcreek-area home

Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer
The New Year is well under way, and so is a partnership between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way of Venango County and UPMC Northwest.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, because the area is in store for a lot of snow — possibly up to 8 inches — and cold temperatures this weekend.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A 74-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a house fire and explosion that broke out at his residence in Scrubgrass Township.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spi…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members heard a proposal for a lights display in Hasson Park next Christmas and approved a number of personnel matters in several city departments during their meeting Thursday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.
Seneca theft
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Things are busy at the Venango County treasurer’s office, and everything is running smoothly and according to routine for new treasurer Jeannie Ritchey.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it’s increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.
- From staff reports
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dr. David Wagner as the chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts passed the state House on Wednesday with a partisan vote that signaled lawmakers face more redistricting work ahead.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
CLARION — There has been an issue simmering for quite some time on the Clarion Area School District’s proverbial back-burner. Superintendent Joseph Carrico decided to pull it to the front of the stove and turn up the heat.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Wolf administration said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue another COVID-19 emergency declaration, or attempt new statewide mitigation measures or vaccine mandates, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads quickly and overloads Pennsylvania’s hospitals.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
Racism issues within Franklin School District were once again brought to the attention of Franklin School Board members and district administrators during the panel’s work session Monday.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police said Tuesday no charges have been filed as of Monday in the homicide investigation into the death of a Pittsburgh man who was shot multiple times in Rockland Township last month.
I-80 accidents
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
EMLENTON — Standing in front of the burned-out remains of Hovis Truck Service on Monday, co-owner Nancy Hovis’ thoughts went back to last week, when she went to three funeral homes for visitation.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two longtime Oil City School District employees addressed school board members Monday with concerns that the libraries in each school building aren’t being made available to students.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of enrollees this year, attributed in large part to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits.
HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process by advancing a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would revamp Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.
Farmington crash
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County Jail warden Jeff Hornberger has wrapped up his annual report, and he told the county Prison Board the jail finished last year $329,611 (13%) below its $2.6 million budget.
NEW YORK (AP) — A faulty space heater on a chilly Sunday morning sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children. It was New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
No one was hurt in a multi-alarm fire that destroyed the main building of Hovis Truck Service, on the Emlenton-Clintonville Road in Emlenton, early Sunday morning.
Ben Roethlisberger guided the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth.
- Luka Krneta
Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra health care workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More extreme time pressures could push the bounds of how Pennsylvania’s elections are run in 2022, with wide-open races for a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office driving voter interest and partisan stalemates in the statehouse sowing uncertainty.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
As we move into a new year, Oil City residents are asking the same two questions they’ve been asking for months — what’s going on with Milan Adamovsky’s buildings and the Days Inn hotel?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people.
