Fire destroys Franklin home

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.
It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.
Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
This month marked two years since Oil City Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based company, purchased the former Days Inn Hotel. So, Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer, who during a recent discussion with a company representative, posed a question and laid out a suggestion.
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.
A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.