A fire destroyed a Franklin home and its contents at 1216 Railroad Street around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Franklin Fire Department.

When units arrived at 7:52 p.m., "there was heavy black smoke coming from the first floor," the release said.

Fire destroys Franklin home

High wind takes toll on areas south of I-80

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The high winds that ripped through the region last weekend took a toll on the New Bethlehem and Foxburg areas, according to Clarion County Director of Emergency Services Jeff Smathers.

Oil City woman's death ruled homicide
  • From staff reports

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Cranberry schools weigh 2 budget scenarios

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Business Manager Henry Karg provided the Cranberry Area School Board with two options for its 2023-24-district budget on Monday evening — one without a tax increase and the other with one.

Valley Grove School District pre-K program produces
Valley Grove School District pre-K program produces

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.

Missing woman 'found deceased'
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”

Ex-Emlenton man helps Ukrainians in need via ministry
Ex-Emlenton man helps Ukrainians in need via ministry

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.

Flashing beacons installed at Polk Cutoff
Flashing beacons installed at Polk Cutoff

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.

Impatience grows over hotel

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

This month marked two years since Oil City Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based company, purchased the former Days Inn Hotel. So, Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer, who during a recent discussion with a company representative, posed a question and laid out a suggestion.

Woman faces multiple counts of arson

  • From staff reports

A Titusville woman has been charged with numerous counts of arson in relation to multiple fires that were set throughout the city in the early morning hours of July 17.

PennDOT unveils 2nd part of I-80 project
PennDOT unveils 2nd part of I-80 project

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — Over approximately four years, beginning in 2024, drivers on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County will encounter two major Pennsylvania Department of Transportation construction projects.

Oil City Council OKs new public works director
Oil City Council OKs new public works director

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

At their meeting Thursday evening, Oil City Council approved the appointment of a new public works director to take over when current public works director, Howard Faunce, retires next month.

Knox doubles down on donations to emergency services

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN For The Clarion News

KNOX — Knox Borough Council has made it known that it plans to continue its strong support of the community’s ambulance service and fire department with $20,000 donations to each emergency service.

OC students participate in college, career fair
OC students participate in college, career fair

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.

Playground weather is back
Playground weather is back

Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.

C&S Hardware in Oil City to close

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

There was a vision when Chris and Speedy Ewing opened C&S Hardware in Oil City — a one-stop shop for locals to complete their home projects.

More pushback on OC lessons as parents keep raising questions

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.