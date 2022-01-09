Fire destroys Hovis Truck Service main building

An early-morning fire on Sunday destroyed the main building of Hovis Truck Service, on the Emlenton-Clintonville Road, in Emlenton. For more details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra health care workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More extreme time pressures could push the bounds of how Pennsylvania’s elections are run in 2022, with wide-open races for a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office driving voter interest and partisan stalemates in the statehouse sowing uncertainty.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As we move into a new year, Oil City residents are asking the same two questions they’ve been asking for months — what’s going on with Milan Adamovsky’s buildings and the Days Inn hotel?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools that already had been struggling with staffing shortages.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County is in the process of raising the county’s hotel tax.
- From staff and wire reports
-
Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Elk County are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself — government records of the FBI’s excavation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy un…
NEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Two new Oil City Council members were sworn in Tuesday morning.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County is starting a new year with a new sheriff for the first time in 12 years.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is sitting on a fat budget reserve, a healthy and growing surplus, and billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief cash.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
“How do I retire and keep the entity here,” Jack Roser has wondered for a while about his Titusville-based company, Roser Technologies Inc.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.
DETROIT (AP) — A couple of months ago, a woman paid a visit to Jeff Schrier’s used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska. She was on a tight budget, she said, and was desperate for a vehicle to commute to work.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A meteor that caused an earthshaking boom over suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day exploded in the atmosphere with an energy blast equivalent to an estimated 30 tons of TNT, officials said.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
Oil City wrapped up its Oil City 150 celebrations for 2021 as area residents rang in the new year with the city’s First Night celebrations on Friday evening.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block.
Sugarcreek crash
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Happy New Year!
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
For Bob Wolfgang, helping people turn their lives around and engaging with the community have been among the highlights of his 20 years as Forest County sheriff.
- From staff reports
-
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that his office says will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer
-
Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
In the wake of nursing shortages across the nation, the UPMC health system is implementing a new internal travel nurse program to supplement its workforce.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Franklin state police released more information Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into the shooting death this month of a Pittsburgh man in Rockland Township.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Supply chain problems have led Clarion Borough to request an extension on its 2016 Community Development Block Grant project.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
This is the third story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
- Updated
Victory Heights house fire
COMING THURSDAY: Franklin city manager says municipalities take ‘first steps’ toward regionalization of emergency services
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
This is the second story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously adopted a final 2022 budget that includes a tax decrease of one-half mill.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
First Night Oil City organizers are looking to get New Year’s Eve festivities back to normal this year after last year’s scaled-down event.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After a surge of COVID-19 cases in November and the first two weeks in December, numbers have returned to a more manageable level at UPMC Northwest.
