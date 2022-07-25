Oil City fire chief Derek Long says many drivers need to have a better understanding about what to do when they see an emergency vehicle.

Drivers are supposed to pull to the side and stop when an emergency vehicle is behind or near them, but Long said “people don’t remember what to do or they’re doing everything except what they’re supposed to do.”

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Fun heats up at Oil Heritage Festival
Front Page

Fun heats up at Oil Heritage Festival

The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.

Front Page

Coroner: 1 dies after tree falls during storm

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to the newspaper late Sunday evening that one person died after a tree came down in Sandycreek Township during a storm that swept through the area early Sunday afternoon. She provided no further information other than to confirm the fatality.

Front Page

Injuries result when tree falls on 2 trailers

Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.

Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored
Front Page

Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.

Lack of rain having impact on crops
Front Page

Lack of rain having impact on crops

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

There is an old saying that corn should be “knee high by the Fourth of July.” However, along the Interstate 80 corridor, that was not the case this year.

Celebration in full swing
Front Page

Celebration in full swing

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The sun shone down brightly as the 44th Oil Heritage Festival kicked off in style Thursday with the queen crowning, children’s activities and music.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Front Page

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Front Page

Franklin board OKs new roof for Sandycreek

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for replacing the roof at Sandycreek Elementary School during the panel’s combined July work session and business meeting on Monday.

Work moving ahead on Hasson school renovations
Front Page

Work moving ahead on Hasson school renovations

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.

Front Page

Venango gas prices below regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County is again below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.74, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

OC moving ahead with 'Coach Pat' signage

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the signage at the high school football field that will honor former coach and teacher Duane “Pat” Patterson.

Front Page

Bill requires state's clarity on bridges

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Passage of a state Senate bill has changed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s approach to the rebuilding of nine bridges targeted under the Public Private Partnership (P3) board.

Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
Front Page

Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…

Front Page

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.

Front Page

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.

Community 'hangout' opens doors in Venango County
Front Page

Community 'hangout' opens doors in Venango County

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.

Front Page

C-L pitches joint effort to Clarion Area board

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.