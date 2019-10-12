Clintonville assistant chief Grant Rea brought his 11-month old Dalmatian, Smoky, for the students to see and play with as he and fellow volunteers took part in Fire Prevention Week activities Friday at Victory Elementary School. (By Richard Sayer)
Clintonville firefighter Dan Whetzel runs through an informative description of a firefighter's equipment during the department's visit Friday to Victory Elementary School. (By Richard Sayer)
Clintonville assistant chief Grant Rea brought his 11-month old Dalmatian, Smoky, for the students to see and play with as he and fellow volunteers took part in Fire Prevention Week activities Friday at Victory Elementary School. (By Richard Sayer)
This week is National Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters have been going into schools to educate children and teachers about what it means to be a firefighter and provide information about prevention and safety.
Clintonville volunteer firefighters spent the entire day Friday at Victory Elementary School.