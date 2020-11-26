Oil City firefighter Nate Danzer throws a rope to the small island south of the Oil City wastewater plant Wednesday as Franklin firefighter Dan Anderson Jr. drives Franklin's rescue boat and Franklin firefighter Dave Rogers holds onto Oil City's overturned rescue boat. Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks (right) and Oil City firefighter Charlie Hoobler watch from the island's shore. (By Dillon Provenza)
Firefighters inspect the damage to Oil City's rescue boat Wednesday as Oil City firefighter Charlie Hoobler (left) secures some loose items after the boat was wrangled to the island's shore. (By Dillon Provenza)
Oil City firefighter Nate Danzer throws a rope to the small island south of the Oil City wastewater plant Wednesday as Franklin firefighter Dan Anderson Jr. drives Franklin's rescue boat and Franklin firefighter Dave Rogers holds onto Oil City's overturned rescue boat. Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks (right) and Oil City firefighter Charlie Hoobler watch from the island's shore. (By Dillon Provenza)
Five firefighters from Oil City and Franklin flipped the overturned Oil City Fire Department boat Wednesday by collectively pulling on a rope. (By Dillon Provenza)
Firefighters inspect the damage to Oil City's rescue boat Wednesday as Oil City firefighter Charlie Hoobler (left) secures some loose items after the boat was wrangled to the island's shore. (By Dillon Provenza)