A Franklin firefighter stands in a hole that was made in the roof of the home at 18 Wilson Ave. in Oil City in an attempt to calm the flames at the residence. Firefighters had to retreat from the structure multiple times before it was deemed safe for them to enter and fight the blaze from the inside. (By A.J. Titley)
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner shields his eyes from the sun shining through the roof as he completes an initial investigation of the remains of a fire Monday afternoon that badly damaged the Patchel Run Road home of Rocky Grove fire chief Ryan Hefferman.(By A.J. Titley)
Firefighters work to make sure the fire is completely out after battling Monday's blaze at 1180 Patchel Run Road in Sugarcreek. The fire is thought to have been electrical in origin.(By A.J. Titley)
The house at 18 Wilson Ave. in Oil City was destroyed Monday evening by a blaze that took firefighters nearly two hours to put out. (By A.J. Titley)
Two fires claimed homes Monday in Venango County, but there were no injuries in either blaze.
The first fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at 1180 Patchel Run Road in Sugarcreek and was extinguished quickly, according to firefighters. The second, at 18 Wilson Ave. in Oil City near Country Fair and CVS, began around 6:30 p.m. and took nearly two hours to put out.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be "fiscally sound," but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden's agenda will attract Republican backing.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Police officers, firefighters and grocery workers will start getting the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in about two weeks, as the current effort to immunize school workers wraps up, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
It's been more than a year since the Franklin Kiwanis Club sold its popular Kamp Kiwanis property in Sugarcreek, and the club is now paying it forward in force with some of the largest checks the civic organization has ever written.
A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.
WASHINGTON (AP) - One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the prospect of "independence from this virus" by the Fourt…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The chair of Pennsylvania's Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday said he wants to halt plans to toll nine major bridges on interstates and, at the very least, require those plans to undergo more scrutiny and a vote by lawmakers.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress, along clear party lines, approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government's spending might against pandemic and economic crises.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state government is expected to receive more than $7 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, or almost one-fifth of its operating costs this year, with some warning that the one-time aid should be used only for on…
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.
STRATTANVILLE - American legion Post 249 is filled with the faces of history during the winter months, as Strattanville's 213 veterans posters are displayed in four rooms of the borough's former schoolhouse.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.