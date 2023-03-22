More updates on the progress of the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City were presented Tuesday’s at the Venango County Economic Development Authority’s monthly meeting.
The authority approved a contract extension with Hudson Construction that stipulates all the work Hudson is doing at 100 Seneca must be completed by May 9, except for installing the chiller and air handler.
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to sh…
A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.
One of the finest boys basketball seasons in Franklin High School history came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Knights dropped a 61-53 decision to Penn Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs held at Armstrong High School.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
GENEVA (AP) — Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…
Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
Two Rocky Grove High School seniors presented their business start-up ideas to a panel of three judges during the Venango County eAcademy’s Dolphin Tank event Thursday at PennWest Clarion’s Venango Campus.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
The Oil City School District’s curriculum and education committee laid out recommendations Monday for how the district should move forward with its ongoing plans for sexuality and sexual harassment lessons.
NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, “all you saw was the flames.”
Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.